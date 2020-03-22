Vietnam to halt entry to all foreigners since March 22 due to COVID-19

The drastic move aims to staunch spreading of COVID-19 to Viet Nam The latest move was made amid quick increase of the number of new infections cases (77 as of 8 pm on Saturday) over the past two weeks and influx of incoming flights from foreign countries, including pandemic-striken ones. For those entering Viet Nam for diplomatic and official purposes, for participation in major diplomatic events, or being experts, business managers, highly skilled workers, the Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of National Defense shall coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health, and other relevant agencies to issue visa if necessary. Entrants mentioned in the above paragraph shall be subject to mandatory medical declaration and other effective regulations at designated areas at ports of entry and shall have to isolate themselves at places of residence as currently regulated. Temporary suspension of entry shall also be applied to all overseas Vietnamese and their spouses and children who have been granted with certificate of visa exemption, also effective since March 22. The Government also ordered competent agencies to strictly control entry into the nation by road, by sea, and by air. In a bid to avoid overload pressure on… Read full this story

