Nation Vietnam suspends visas for visitors from all countries The Saigon Times Daily Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020,21:29 (GMT+7) Vietnam suspends visas for visitors from all countriesThe Saigon Times Daily Customs officers check the information of incoming travelers at a local airport. Vietnam will suspend the issuance of visas for citizens of all countries from March 18 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam will suspend the issuance of visas for visitors from all countries from March 18 to contain the rapid spread of Covid-19, according to a directive of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Meanwhile, those entitled to the visa-waiver program, such as people of Vietnamese origin and their relatives, must submit certificates proving that they have tested negative for coronavirus, which are issued by the competent agencies in their countries and recognized by Vietnam, before being allowed to enter. The visa suspension will not apply to those entering the country for diplomatic or official purposes. However, they must undergo medical checks and abide by disease prevention measures. According to the prime minister’s directive, citizens from the United States, European and Southeast Asian countries who are allowed to enter will be quarantined in centralized centers. The remainder will be quarantined at home, enterprises’ headquarters and… Read full this story

Vietnam suspends visas for visitors from all countries have 356 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 17, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.