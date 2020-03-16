Vietnam’s rising concern over personal financial impact of COVID-19

People around the world are starting to fear the impacts of COVID-19 and are taking action An Ipsos poll conducted across 10 large countries on February 28 and 29 shows a significant increase in the number of people who believe the virus will have a personal financial impact compared to the poll conducted on February 14 and 15. Italy saw the biggest jump with a 22-point increase – taking the number of those worried about the impact on their finances to two in five people (41 per cent). There are also double-digit increases in Canada (+20), Russia (+19), Japan (+18) the United States (+16), the United Kingdom (+16), and France (+14). Vietnam was only measured in the latest wave and tops the level of concern with 78 per cent. When asked why the virus has reached their country, the majority in each market believe this is because it is impossible to forecast how the virus will spread, rather than due to a lack of preventative action by government authorities. Those in Germany (80 per cent) and Vietnam (71 per cent), but also in the UK (69 per cent), Canada (67 per cent), and France (63 per cent) were the strongest… Read full this story

