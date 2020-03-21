Vietnam’s Amanotes ranks among world’s top mobile app publishers

Amanotes co-founder Nguyen Tuan Cuong According to App Annie, one of the most-cited mobile insights organisations, Amanotes was the No.1 mobile game publisher from Southeast Asia in the fourth quarter of 2019 in terms of downloads performance in both the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. It also ranked eighth in game downloads in the same period in the United States. Worldwide, App Annie ranks Amanotes among the top 15 mobile game publishers and one of the top 20 publishers of mobile apps across all categories. “Mobile is now the most popular gaming platform worldwide and casual games make up the lion’s share of downloads,” stated App Annie’s managing director for APAC, Cindy Deng. “Amanotes is a great example that is not only taking advantage of the mobile device to deliver gaming experiences but, by combining it with music, it keeps players engaged and coming back for more.” Moreover, Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence Data Digest had already ranked Amanotes as the No.1 mobile game publisher from Southeast Asia in 2019. Amanotes was the only Southeast Asian publisher to crack Sensor Tower’s top 20, making it one of the top 10 mobile games publishers in the world. Amanotes was founded… Read full this story

