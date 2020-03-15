Nation Vietnam reports four more Covid-19 cases By Thanh Thom Sunday, Mar 15, 2020,23:16 (GMT+7) Vietnam reports four more Covid-19 casesBy Thanh Thom A section of Bui Vien Street in District 1 goes into partial lockdown on March 15 as a Latvian tourist who has stayed at a hotel there is confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus – PHOTO: NLDO HCMC – Vietnam reported four more Covid-19 patients today, March 15, including a Latvian in HCMC, a German and a British in Hanoi, and another British in Quang Nam, taking the total number of coronavirus-positive cases in the country to 57, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. The 33-year-old tourist from Latvia, who accompanied his 32-year-old wife to HCMC and the southern province of Kien Giang, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Health cited the Pasteur Institute in HCMC, indicating that his test results came back positive for the second time today, March 15. The married couple flew to HCMC from Spain on the Turkish Airlines flight TK162 on March 8. A day later, they travelled to Phu Quoc Island off Kien Giang Province on board the Bamboo Airways flight QH 1521 and stayed at a local hotel, called… Read full this story

