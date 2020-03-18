Nation Vietnam reports 68th coronavirus case The Saigon Times Daily Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020,16:40 (GMT+7) Vietnam reports 68th coronavirus caseThe Saigon Times Daily A medical worker at a quarantine center – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health this morning, March 18, reported the 68th coronavirus case in Vietnam, a 41-year-old American man living in Danang. The man, whose wife is a Vietnamese woman, had traveled to several countries including India, Morocco, Switzerland, Germany, Hungary and the Netherlands since February 11, Tuoi tre Online reported. On March 13, he traveled from Amsterdam to Singapore on Singapore Airlines Flight SQ 323 and then from Singapore to Danang on Silkair Flight MI 632 on March 14. Upon arrival in Danang, he was placed under quarantine at the airport and then at Hospital 199 of the Ministry of Public Security. To date, Vietnam has reported 68 coronavirus infections, of which 16 have been released from hospitals. Share with your friends:

