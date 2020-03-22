Vietnam Economy Vietnam ranks 105th in economic freedom index By Thanh Thom Sunday, Mar 22, 2020,08:47 (GMT+7) Vietnam ranks 105th in economic freedom indexBy Thanh Thom An aerial view of Hanoi City, the capital of Vietnam. The country is ranked 21st among 42 countries in terms of economic freedom in the Asia-Pacific region – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam’s economic freedom score is 58.8, making its economy the 105th freest among 180 countries and territories in the 2020 Index of Economic Freedom by the U.S.-based Heritage Foundation. The research and educational institution said in the report that Vietnam’s overall score has increased by 3.5 points due to a dramatic gain in fiscal health. The Southeast Asian nation is ranked 21st among 42 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, and its overall score is slightly below the regional and world averages. The Vietnamese economy has gradually been climbing the ranks of the mostly unfree since 2011. Strong gross domestic product (GDP) growth over the past five years has mirrored this improvement, driven by export-focused manufacturing and processing sectors. The think tank noted that economic freedom will be enhanced in Vietnam if the Government can successfully expand economic liberalization by promoting international trade and restructuring State-owned enterprises…. Read full this story

