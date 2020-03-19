Nation Vietnam prepares medicines for 10,000 Covid-19 patients The Saigon Times Daily Thursday, Mar 19, 2020,18:09 (GMT+7) Vietnam prepares medicines for 10,000 Covid-19 patientsThe Saigon Times Daily An isolation center in the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh. Medical companies in Vietnam have been asked to ensure adequate supplies of medicines to serve at least 10,000 cases of Covid-19 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Medical companies in Vietnam have been asked to ensure adequate supplies of medicines to serve at least 10,000 cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The Drug Administration of Vietnam, under the Ministry of Health, sent this request to medical manufacturers and importers in the country, in preparation for a scenario when the pandemic worsens. These businesses were told to ramp up the supply of pharmaceutical drugs and materials and work out business plans to meet the demand for health care facilities and essential medicines to treat the potential number of Covid-19 patients. There are no vaccines or drugs available to fight the new coronavirus at present. The Health Ministry’s main method of treatment for Covid-19 is supportive care. That means doctors treat the symptoms of infected patients and detect and address respiratory or kidney failures or… Read full this story
- Drugmaker Says EU Patients Could Lose Access To Medicines In Case Of No-Deal Brexit
- How one small health care team prepared for wildfire – and what they didn’t foresee
- The Government’s Solution To The Opioid Crisis Feels Like A War To Pain Patients
- China cuts red tape, increases potential for breakthrough medicines
- Editas Medicine Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results and Update
- Inovio Announces First Patient Dosed in Trial to Determine PENNVAX®-GP’s Ability to Induce Remission of HIV Infection
- State orders Mercy General Hospital to pay $75,000 penalty after patient death
- University of Colorado Hospital, CU Medicine decline to see UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage members
- Recall expanded world wide for certain blood pressure medicines due to cancer risk
- My Patient’s Sisters
Vietnam prepares medicines for 10,000 Covid-19 patients have 325 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 19, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.