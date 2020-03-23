Vietnam Economy Vietnam performs relatively poorly in global talent competitiveness The Saigon Times Monday, Mar 23, 2020,13:02 (GMT+7) Vietnam performs relatively poorly in global talent competitiveness The Saigon Times Workers at a clothing factory in Hue – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam ranks 96th out of 132 countries on the 2020 Global Talent Competitiveness Index (GTCI), dropping five and nine positions compared with the 2019 and 2018 indices, respectively, according to Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper. The joint report by Adecco, Google and INSEAD showed that the gap between Vietnam and other high-income countries in terms of digital skills, especially artificial intelligence (AI), is significant. According to GTCI, high-income countries develop technology quickly and are in the top 25. Thanks to AI technology, these countries are far ahead of other countries, including Vietnam, as more than half of the population in developing countries is still learning basic digital skills. Classified as a low-middle income group in Eastern Asia, Southeastern Asia and Oceania, Vietnam stands out from its region in terms of global knowledge skills, ranking 59th globally, up 10 places compared with last year’s position. Meanwhile, vocational and technical skills are in need of improvement, as the country stands at 117th place. In addition, the… Read full this story

