Other News Vietnam minimizes Hanoi-HCMC flights By Le Anh Monday, Mar 30, 2020,12:35 (GMT+7) Vietnam minimizes Hanoi-HCMC flightsBy Le Anh An employee of Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC looks at a screen showing the body temperatures of travelers at the airport – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Transport has written to airlines requesting them to minimize flights between Hanoi and HCMC from March 30 until April 15 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Each airline is allowed to operate one flight per day on each of the following routes: Hanoi-HCMC, Hanoi-Danang, Hanoi-Phu Quoc, HCMC-Danang and HCMC-Phu Quoc. All other domestic flights to or from Hanoi and HCMC have been suspended, while cargo flights can be operated without restriction. Regarding special cases, airlines can ask for the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam’s guidance. Airport authorities and local authorities have been asked to work together to monitor the quarantine of foreign national flight crew members. Airports must ensure all guests complete health declarations before boarding. Share with your friends:

Vietnam minimizes Hanoi-HCMC flights have 247 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 30, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.