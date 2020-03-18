Vietnam makes it into top 5 economic freedom gainers in Asia-Pacific region

Vietnam is catching up to the region and the world in economic freedom According to the report on the 2020 Index Economic Freedom, Vietnam jumped 23 positions higher from its global rank of 128th in 2019, becoming one of the top 5 economic freedom gainers in the Asia-Pacific region with a score of plus 3.5. Vietnam ranks 21st among the 42 countries in the Asia-Pacific region and 105th in the world. Overall, the country’s economic freedom score is 58.8, slightly below the regional and world average, which are 61.1 and 61.6, respectively. The country’s current rank is a 36-place improvement against 2018 when it was 141st in the world. Additionally, its economic freedom ranking and score has been constantly improving for three years in a row now. The rise was made on the basis of a dramatic gain in fiscal health and export-focused manufacturing and processing sectors driving strong GDP growth over the past five years. Economic freedom is measured based on 12 quantitative and qualitative factors, grouped into four broad categories: Rule of Law (property rights, government integrity, judicial effectiveness) Government Size (government spending, tax burden, fiscal health) Regulatory Efficiency (business freedom, labour freedom, monetary freedom) Open Markets (trade freedom, investment freedom, financial freedom) Vietnam’s economic… Read full this story

