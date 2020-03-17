Nation Vietnam likely to suspend visas to all countries to contain coronavirus’ spread The Saigon Times Daily Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020,12:15 (GMT+7) Vietnam likely to suspend visas to all countries to contain coronavirus’ spreadThe Saigon Times Daily Passengers wearing face masks are seen at Noi Bai International Airport – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Vietnamese Government will most likely suspend all visas issued to citizens of all countries over a period of 15 to 30 days to contain the fast spread of the coronavirus. Vice chairman of Hanoi City Ngo Van Quy said the prime minister had given this guidance at a meeting in Hanoi on March 16 as the country is intensifying its coronavirus infection prevention and control effort. The planned move came after a wave of new coronavirus infections in the country had resulted from imported cases. When an official decision on the visa suspension is made remains unknown. The central Government earlier decided to deny entry to tourists who come from or have traveled through the United Kingdom, the Schengen zone and Northern Ireland over the past 14 days. Quy said the prime minister also ordered all cities and provinces to restrict mass gatherings, especially at karaoke bars, dance clubs and… Read full this story

