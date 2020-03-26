Vietnam helps repatriate Europeans home amid COVID-19 fears

Of the total, 204 are Czech citizens and the remaining 82 are from 11 European countries. This is the first special flight that repatriated European citizens, Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said, adding that the Vietnamese government had made flight preparations while the Czech Republic had hastened the licensing process. Alongside passengers, the flight also transported thousands of face masks as gifts from the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security to Czech people, and a further 500,000 face masks that had been ordered by the Czech government from Vietnamese firms. A large number of medical masks ordered by the Overseas Vietnamese Association in the Czech Republic to Czech people was also transported by Bamboo Airways. Overseas Vietnamese Association leaders in the Czech Republic deliver face masks to a Czech government representative at the Czech airport. Addressing a gift hand-over ceremony at Vaclav Havel International Airport, Nguyen Duy Nhien, President of the Overseas Vietnamese Association in the Czech Republic, noted the special gift demonstrates the high sense of responsibility of Vietnamese nationals residing in the Czech Republic which is considered their second homeland. Tunde Bartha, head of the Office of the Czech Government, displayed sincere thanks to the Vietnamese government and its… Read full this story

