Trade Vietnam halts rice export for food security amid coronavirus outbreak By Trung Chanh Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020,21:16 (GMT+7) Vietnam halts rice export for food security amid coronavirus outbreakBy Trung Chanh A man carries a rice bag on his shoulder at a rice storehouse in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH CAN THO – The General Department of Vietnam Customs has asked local customs departments to stop allowing rice export from March 24 to ensure national food security amid the fast-spreading Covid-19. According to Nguyen Van Vu, vice head of the Can Tho City Customs Department, the General Department of Vietnam Customs' urgent dispatch followed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc's request at a recent meeting on food security. Customs departments of cities and provinces nationwide were asked to stop receiving customs declaration or registration for rice exports from March 24. Rice shipments that had completed customs declaration before this time are not affected. Customs departments are in charge of collaborating with relevant agencies, including the Department of Anti-smuggling and Investigation to deal with rice smuggling.

