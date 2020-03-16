Nation Vietnam confirms three more coronavirus cases The Saigon Times Daily Monday, Mar 16, 2020,20:37 (GMT+7) Vietnam confirms three more coronavirus casesThe Saigon Times Daily A quarantine area for coronavirus patients. An overseas student from France, a flight attendant and a French national have tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 60 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – An overseas student from France, a flight attendant and a French national have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 60, the Ministry of Health announced today, March 16. Patient 58, the 26-year-old female overseas student, who resides in Dien Bien Ward in Hanoi City’s Ba Dinh District, entered Vietnam through Noi Bai International Airport on March 15, the local media reported. The patient is being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District, while those in close contact with her are under quarantine. Patient 59, a 30-year-old female woman who lives in Hanoi City’s Gia Lam District, is a Vietnam Airlines flight attendant serving Flight VN0054 from London to Hanoi on March 2. The flight was reported to carry several passengers infected with the coronavirus, including Patients 17 and 21. The 59th patient… Read full this story

