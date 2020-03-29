Nation Vietnam confirms five more coronavirus cases, taking total to 179 The Saigon Times Sunday, Mar 29, 2020,09:17 (GMT+7) Vietnam confirms five more coronavirus cases, taking total to 179The Saigon Times A chemical soldier sprays disinfectants at Bach Mai Hospital. Vietnam has reported five more coronavirus patients, bringing the nation’s total confirmed cases to 179 today – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Four employees at Truong Sinh Company, which supplies food and catering services to Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi, and a returnee from abroad have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the nation’s total confirmed cases to 179 today, March 29, according to the Ministry of Health. Four new cases are linked to the Bach Mai Hospital cluster, now tagged as 175th to 178th patients, as they came into close contact with infected people in the hospital. They are a 57-year-old man and three women, aged 38, 44 and 49. The 178th patient is being isolated and treated in Dai Tu District in the northern province of Thai Nguyen. The total number of cases in the Bach Mai Hospital cluster has amounted to 16. As such, the Hanoi government has told the authorities of districts and wards in the city to establish working teams… Read full this story

Vietnam confirms five more coronavirus cases, taking total to 179 have 305 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 29, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.