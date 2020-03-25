Vietnam attracts $4 billion FDI capital despite COVID-19 crisis

Vietnam remains attractive to foreign investors by attracting $4 billion in FDI capital in the first quarter. Photo: Le Toan As of March 20, 2020, the total newly and additionally registered capital and capital contributed and shares purchased by foreign investors was $8.55 billion, equaling 79 per cent of the same period in 2019, according to a report by the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment. The disbursed capital of foreign direct investment (FDI) projects was estimated at $3.85 billion, equaling 93 per cent of the corresponding period last year. In the first quarter, the whole country granted investment certificates to 758 new foreign-invested projects, including 100 per cent foreign-invested and joint-venture projects between local and foreign entities with a total newly registered capital of $5.5 billion, up 45 per cent against the same period in 2019. The increase in registered capital is attributable to the Singapore-financed $4 billion Bac Lieu liquefied natural gas-fired thermal power plant, which received an investment licence in January. In addition, there were 236 projects registered to adjust capital with a total additionally registered capital of $1.07 billion, equaling 82 per cent of the same period in 2019. Also in the first quarter of 2020, the whole country saw 2.523… Read full this story
