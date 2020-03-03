On March 2, Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff and Deputy Minister of National Defense, hosted a reception for General Koji Yamazaki and his entourage at the Headquarters of the Ministry of National Defense.

Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang (right) and General Koji Yamazaki

After the welcoming ceremony for the visiting Japanese delegation, Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang and General Koji Yamazaki headed the two high-ranking military delegations to have talks.

At the talks, General Giang welcomed General Koji Yamazaki and his entourage to Vietnam, considering it great contribution to strengthening the Vietnam-Japan Extensive Strategic Partnership.

He said that the visit would also help create a new momentum to lift the cooperation between the Vietnam People’s Army and the Japan Self-Defense Forces to a new height.

For his part, the guest thanked the host for the warm reception and affirmed that Vietnam-Japan defense cooperation is one of the important factors contributing to strengthening friendship and bilateral cooperation of the two countries for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang and General Koji Yamazaki review the guards-of-honor.

The two sides affirmed that the bilateral defense cooperation is one of the important contents in the Vietnam-Japan Extensive Strategic Partnership. In the spirit of the Memorandum of Understanding on Bilateral Defense Cooperation and Exchanges signed in October 2011 and the Joint Vision Statement on Defense Cooperation towards the next decade signed by the two defense ministries in April 2018, the bilateral defense cooperation has been promoted by both sides in an effective manner.

They agreed that the delegation exchange mechanism and cooperation between services and arms and cooperation in military medical training are spotlights of the bilateral defense cooperation.

Over the past time, the Japanese side has provided training courses for Vietnamese military personnel while Vietnam supported activities in the framework of the Vientiane Vision proposed by Japan to strengthen ASEAN-Japan defense cooperation and encouraged Japan’s participation in different regional cooperation mechanisms.

At the talks

Regarding bilateral cooperation in this year and the years to come, the two sides agreed to continue promoting existing cooperation mechanisms and strengthen bilateral defense cooperation activities in line with the signed agreements, especially the Joint Vision Statement on Defense Cooperation towards the next decade.

The two countries also agreed to continue their cooperation in training, IT, disaster mitigation, humanitarian relief, U.N. peacekeeping operations, military medicine and defense industry and support each other at multilateral forums.

