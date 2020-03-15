Vietnam and Cambodia naval forces undertake joint maritime patrol

Ship 1142 of the Royal Cambodian Navy takes part in the patrol Ship 251 from Region 5 of the Vietnam People’s Navy and Ship 1142 from the Naval Base of the Royal Cambodian Navy took part in the program. During the patrol, the two sides undertook missions such as fighting piracy, smuggling, and drug trafficking; preventing illegal immigration and arms trade, and hand flag and signal lamp training that follows the International Code of Signals (ICS). Thanks to the sound preparation and effective collaboration of the two sides, the patrol ended successfully, contributing to maintaining marine security in the area and supporting the two countries’ maritime economic development. Translated by Song Anh
