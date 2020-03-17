Vietjet offers 70 percent off fares

With the promotion code “BOOKNOW70,” passengers will enjoy the cheap prices when they book online at www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet said in a statement. The flight period is applied from April 1 to June 16 this year, according to the airline. Photo for illustration To meet increasing travel demands and realize the “dream of flying,” Vietjet has continued to expand its domestic and international flight network, connecting many destinations including New Delhi, Mumbai (India), Bali (Indonesia) and Tokyo, Osaka (Japan). “Protect our planet – Flying with Vietjet” welcomes all passengers to experience green, eco-friendly flights on new, modern and fuel-efficient planes, and inspire others to protect the green future, repel natural disasters and epidemics, and bring good value for the community today and in the future. Source: VNA
