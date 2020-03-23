VietChallenge 2019 winners to be Viettel’s partners

Medlink surpassed eight other competitors in the final round of the contest, which was held on September 7 at Massachusetts Institute of Technology by the Association of Vietnamese Students and Professionals in the US. Medlink’s representatives receiving the winner’s award The second prize came to VVN AI, a supplier of artificial intelligence to recognize images and texts, which is applied in the transaction process at shops and banks, helping save time and enhance convenience and security. Timobile from Indonesia and Graam from Vietnam shared the third prize of the competition, which received more than 400 entries in total. The prize winners will become partners of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group, giving them a chance to provide services to nearly 100 million customers of Viettel around the globe. Presenting awards to the winners at the event, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Van Tung reiterated Government support for Vietnamese students abroad to launch innovative startups and make more contributions to their homeland. He noted that on September 6, the ministry launched a program to seek investment for Vietnamese startups with the support of US partners, in order to organize Techfest Vietnam 2019 – the first national innovation festival…. Read full this story

