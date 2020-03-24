Viet Nam’s cashew exports to US up in two months

Cashew processing at the My Le Co in Binh Phuoc Province. Viet Nam gained year-on-year growth of 21 per cent in cashew exports to the US in the first two months this year. — Photo vietnambiz.vn Viet Nam’s cashew exports to the US in the first two months of the year rose by 21 per cent in volume to 17,900 tonnes and 3.6 per cent in value to US$126.2 million year-on-year, according to the General Department of Customs. The department said the country exported a total volume of 50,700 tonnes of cashews worldwide, a year on year increase of 6.5 per cent, but value fell 8.4 per cent to about $357 million. The average export price of cashew nuts in the first two months decreased by 14 per cent over the same period last year to $7,046 per tonne, it said. The US, the Netherlands and China remained the top three largest cashew export markets for Viet Nam. The department also reported that Viet Nam’s total cashew exports in February reached 26,100 tonnes, earning $185.2 million. This marked a surge of 5.7 per cent in volume and 7.3 per cent in value month-on-month, and 76.8 per cent and 50.6 per… Read full this story

