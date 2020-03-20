Việt Nam will temporarily suspend visa issuance for citizens of Russia, Belarus and Japan from Saturday. VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will temporarily suspend the unilateral visa exemption policy for citizens from Belarus, Russia and Japan from Saturday. The move aims to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Việt Nam. Following the message from the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, citizens who hold diplomatic or official passports are eligible to enter Việt Nam without visas in line with the current agreements on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and official passports signed between Việt Nam and the above countries. Entrants from Belarus, Russia and Japan shall be subject to medical preventive measures in accordance with the applicable regulations of Việt Nam. The ministry said Việt Nam had informed the three countries about the decision and will make proper adjustments in accordance with the developments of the pandemic. Previously, on March 17, the Vietnamese Government decided to temporarily halt visa issuance to foreigners for 30 days, applicable from March 18. Under the decision, foreigners enjoying visa-waiver programme or overseas Vietnamese and their spouses and children granted with certificates of visa exemption shall only be allowed to… Read full this story

Việt Nam suspends visa exemption policy for Russia, Belarus, Japan have 295 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 20, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.