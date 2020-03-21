Việt Nam suspends foreign entry, starting March 22

Foreign tourists seen walking around Hoàn Kiếm Lake in downtown Hà Nội on March 17. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Government late Saturday announced that it would temporarily halt entry to all foreigners, starting 00:00 March 22, citing concerns over the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. This latest move was a drastic step up from a decision effective starting March 18 requiring that all foreign and Vietnamese entrants into Việt Nam would have to be quarantined for 14 days, given that the rising number of coronavirus positive cases in the country in recent days have mostly originated from returning Vietnamese and foreign tourists from European countries – especially the UK – which WHO has declared to be the new epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic. In its notice, the foreign ministry said that for those entering Việt Nam for diplomatic and official purposes, for participation in major diplomatic events, or experts, business managers or highly skilled workers, the Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of National Defence will coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health, and other relevant agencies to issue visas if necessary. However, all entrants in these categories into Việt Nam will be subject to… Read full this story

