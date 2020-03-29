Many residential buildings in Hà Nội turned off unnecessary electric equipment in response to Earth Hour. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam saved 436,000kWh of electricity, equivalent to VNĐ812.9 million (US$34,928), for one hour from 8.30pm to 9.30pm on March 28 in response to Earth Hour 2020, according to the National Power Dispatch Centre. The campaign took place amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in Việt Nam and other countries worldwide. Vietnam Electricity and its member companies nationwide encouraged organisations, offices and customers to switch off unnecessary electrical devices during Earth Hour. The event, launched by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Việt Nam and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, received a warm response from people across all 63 cities and provinces. The main activities included a social media campaign from March 12 to 28 calling for commitments to save electricity on the WWF website and reviewing the campaign from March 28 to April 4. Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Hoàng Quốc Vượng said the Party and State had implemented important policies to promote energy saving and develop renewable energy. He called on offices, organisations, businesses and people throughout the country… Read full this story

Việt Nam saves over VNĐ800 million worth of electricity during Earth Hour have 288 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 29, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.