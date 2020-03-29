Việt Nam reports 188 cases of COVID-19

The Bạch Mai Hospital in Hà Nội was sterilised after more cases of COVID-19 were reported as connecting with the hospital. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health on Sunday evening confirmed nine more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total patients in Việt Nam to 188. Two of them are connected to Bạch Mai Hospital in Hà Nội. The 180th patient, 27, is a Vietnamese student in France, living in Hà Nội’s Mỹ Đức District. She returned to Việt Nam on March 20 from France, connecting in Thailand, on flight TG564. She was put under quarantine in northern Ninh Bình Province upon her arrival. The 181st patient, 33, is a Vietnamese man in Hà Nội. He came back Việt Nam from Thailand on flight TG564 on March 20 and was taken to a quarantine centre in Ninh Bình Province. A Vietnamese student, 19, in Switzerland is the 182nd patient. She returned to Việt Nam on March 20, connecting in Thailand, on flight VN618 and was put into quarantine in Ninh Bình Province. The 183rd patient is a Vietnamese reporter, 43, residing in Hà Nội’s Cầu Giấy District. She met with the 148th patient on March… Read full this story

