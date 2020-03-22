Việt Nam confirms five more coronavirus cases, total hits 99

The field hospital in HCM City. Việt Nam today confirmed five more COVID-19 patients, bringing the country total cases to 98. — Photo songkhoe.vn HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health today confirmed five more COVID-19 patients, including three Vietnamese and two British nationals, bringing the country’s total number of cases to 99. The 95th case is a Vietnamese man, 20, living in Gò Vấp District, HCM City who has studied in France since January 2019. On March 17, he travelled from Paris, France on Air France flight AF258, seat number 34J and arrived at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport on March 18. Upon entry, the patient had a sore throat and cough but had no fever and no difficulty breathing. He was transferred to an isolation ward in District 12. The HCM City Pasteur Institute confirmed his sample was positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. He is currently isolated and being treated at the Củ Chi field hospital. Case number 96 is a female, 21, living in District 8, HCM City. In the two weeks before returning to Việt Nam, the patient travelled to Belgium, Germany, the Czech Republic and France. She returned to Việt Nam from France and transited to Dubai on Emirates Airlines… Read full this story

