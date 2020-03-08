Việt Nam confirms 30th COVID-19 infection case

Eight more COVID-19 infection cases reported in Viet NamMedical declaration required for anyone to enter Việt NamPM urges to keep vigilant against COVID-19Coronavirus epidemic takes its toll on Hà Nội’s tourismHà Nội’s transport sector hurt by COVID-19 HÀ NỘI – Another patient has been confirmed positive with SARS-CoV-2, bringing the total number of infections in Việt Nam to 30. The new patient was a 66-year-old British woman who was on the same flight VN0054 of Vietnam Airlines with Hà Nội’s first COVID-19 patient, a 27-year-old Vietnamese woman who returned to Hà Nội from London on March 2. The foreigner travelled to the central city of Huế after entering Việt Nam, where she was put under quarantine on Saturday morning. She is currently in good condition without fever, cough or breathing difficulties. A total of nine new infections have been reported in the country on Sunday, all of them foreign nationals and all of them on flight VN0054. They include seven British nationals, one Irish national and one Mexican national. VNS

