Việt Nam confirms 21st COVID-19 case

Trúc Bạch Street in Ba Đình District where the first COVID-19 patient of Hà Nội resides is sterilised. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — One more person connected to the 17th COVID-19 patient of Việt Nam has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Sunday. This brings the total cases to four in Hà Nội and 21 in Việt Nam. The first 16 patients have all been successfully treated and discharged from hospital. N.Q.T, 61 years old, resides in Trúc Bạch Ward, Ba Đình District of Hà Nội. He is now being treated at the National Tropical Diseases No2 in Hà Nội’s Đông Anh District. He was on the same flight as patient N.H.N, a 27-year-old woman in Hà Nội who was confirmed to have tested positive on Friday evening after returning from Europe. He started to cough and feel tired on Friday (March 6) and was tested for the virus on March 7. Initial investigations by authorised forces showed the 21st patient had close contact with 26 people, including his wife and driver who are now under quarantine, and his colleagues at work. They will continue tracking to find others who had close contact with the patient… Read full this story

