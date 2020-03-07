Việt Nam confirms 18th COVID-19 case

Disinfectants are sprayed on Trúc Bạch Street, Hà Nội on Saturday morning. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A man returning from the Republic of Korea (RoK) was confirmed to be the eighteenth person in Việt Nam infected with SARS-CoV-2, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

The new patient, a 27-year-old from the northern province of Thái Bình, travelled to Daegu on February 17 and returned to Việt Nam on a Vietjet flight from Busan to Vân Đồn Airport, Quảng Ninh, on March 4.

He has been quarantined since he landed in Việt Nam.

Since the virus broke out in Daegu City and Gyeongsang Province, Việt Nam has quarantined passengers coming back from these areas.

From 9pm of February 26, all Vietnamese passengers entering Việt Nam from the RoK have to be quarantined for 14 days.

After 22 days without an infection, in less than 24 hours, Việt Nam has confirmed two new cases of the virus.

On Friday night, a 27-year-old woman in Hà Nội was confirmed to have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after returning from Europe.

High, secondary, primary schools and kindergartens in the capital city will remain closed next week, according to a new decision by local authorities. — VNS