Van Don Airport receives Vietnamese expats from COVID-19-hit areas

Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 18 welcomed a flight carrying a total of 43 Vietnamese nationals from Indonesia. Flight VJ998 lands at Van Don Airport at 9:35pm on March 18 following its departure from Indonesia. Onboard the flight are 43 Vietnamese nationals who live in the giant Southeast Asian country. Upon their arrival, passengers must fill out a medical declaration form. They are then taken to be put into quarantine for a period of 14 days. Previously the airport had welcomed a number of flights from China, the Republic of Korea and Europe, all of which arrived safe and sound. In a bid to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), each of the aircraft and all of the equipment used at the airport are disinfected. VOV/VTC
