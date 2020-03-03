Before leaving the ship, visitors had their body temperatures measured by the medical staff.

Nearly 100 personnel of the tour operator also had their body temperatures measured and used hand sanitizer before welcoming visitors.

The Vasco de Gama cruise liner

Cars used to carry visitors to Vung Tau city, Ho Chi Minh City and My Tho city (Tien Giang province) were also sprayed with disinfectants.

As scheduled, the Vasco de Gama will leave for Cambodia and Thailand after staying at Thi Vai General Port for two days and one night.

Last week, the port also welcomed the cruise liner MSC Splendida with nearly 1,400 passengers (mostly from Europe and the U.S.) and over 1,100 crew-members.

According to Tran Thi Thu Hien, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Tourism, while the COVID-19 affects tourism, Ba Ria – Vung Tau province remains a safe destination, and ships that are not coming from the epidemic-hit areas are welcomed by the locals.

