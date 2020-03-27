US tops world in virus cases, overtaking China and Italy

People stand in line to get tested for the coronavirus at Elmhurst hospital in Jackson Heights in New York. AFP Photos WASHINGTON — The US on Thursday took the grim title of the country with the most coronavirus infections and reported a record surge in unemployment as world leaders vowed $5 trillion to stave off global economic collapse. More than 500,000 people around the world have now contracted the new coronavirus, overwhelming healthcare systems even in wealthy nations and triggering an avalanche of government-ordered lockdowns that have disrupted life for billions. Global spread of the new coronavirus. In the US, more than 82,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, edging out Italy, which has reported the most deaths, and China, where the virus was first detected in December in the metropolis of Wuhan. With fears mounting of a global recession if not depression, leaders from the Group of 20 major economies held crisis talks by video link Thursday, pledging a “united front” to fight the outbreak — along with an enormous financial injection. “The virus respects no borders,” the leaders said in a statement. Spain’s death toll has surpassed China’s and the country’s hospitals have… Read full this story

