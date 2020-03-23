US applauds Việt Nam’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Hà Kim Ngọc. Photo cafef.vn HÀ NỘI — The US highly evaluates efforts made by the Vietnamese Government in the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, describing them as drastic, transparent and effective. The US is considering the import of some medical supplies and equipment from Việt Nam to serve epidemic prevention in the US. In an interview on the co-operation between the two countries in the fight against the pandemic, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Hà Kim Ngọc said Việt Nam-US cooperation in response to the COVID-19 outbreak has witnessed many positive results. Since the end of January, the health agencies and experts of the two countries have exchanged information and data to deal with the disease. The Vietnamese Embassy has established a regular exchange channel with the Department of Health and the US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The US is considering the import of some medical supplies and equipment from Việt Nam. These are products that Việt Nam has sufficient production capacity to serve domestic health and export, contributing to the joint efforts of the international community in the prevention of the pandemic. This will create more… Read full this story

