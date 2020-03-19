Europe News UK braces for coronavirus shut down as London stations close The Saigon Times Daily Thursday, Mar 19, 2020,16:23 (GMT+7) UK braces for coronavirus shut down as London stations closeThe Saigon Times Daily People queue outside of a Sainsbury’s store, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain March 19, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS LONDON (REUTERS) – The United Kingdom was bracing on Thursday for the virtual shut down of London as underground train stations across the capital closed and Prime Minister Boris Johnson mulled tougher measures to tackle the coronavirus crisis. As the coronavirus outbreak sweeps across the world, governments, companies and investors are grappling with the biggest public health crisis since the 1918 influenza pandemic, panicked populations and imploding financial markets. After ordering the closure of schools across a country that casts itself as a pillar of Western stability, Johnson on Wednesday said the government was ruling nothing out when asked whether he would bring in measures to lock down London. Johnson has asked the government to come up with plans for a so-called lockdown which would see businesses closed, transport services reduced, gatherings limited and more stringent controls imposed on the population of one Europe’s richest… Read full this story
