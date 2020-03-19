Nation U.S. suspends walk-in visa services in Vietnam amid coronavirus outbreak By Pham Nhat Thursday, Mar 19, 2020,12:59 (GMT+7) U.S. suspends walk-in visa services in Vietnam amid coronavirus outbreakBy Pham Nhat An event is held at the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi in February 2020. The United States is suspending all routine visa services in most countries worldwide, including Vietnam, due to coronavirus precautions – PHOTO: NLDO HCMC – The United States is set to suspend all routine visa services in most countries, including Vietnam, due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State. U.S. missions in more than half a dozen countries announced on their web sites that they were either stopping or significantly reducing services. “Embassies and consulates in these countries will cancel all routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa appointments as of March 18, 2020,” the spokeswoman was quoted by Reuters news agency as saying. The unprecedented move will potentially affect hundreds of thousands of people, according to Reuters. The U.S. Embassy in Hanoi and the U.S. Consulate General in HCMC noted in a statement that they are scheduled to suspend visa interviews from March 19 to protect both visa applicants and their staff. All appointments through… Read full this story

