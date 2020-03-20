Nation Two nurses at Bach Mai Hospital test positive for coronavirus The Saigon Times Friday, Mar 20, 2020,18:15 (GMT+7) Two nurses at Bach Mai Hospital test positive for coronavirusThe Saigon Times Doctors from Bach Mai Hospital visit a coronavirus patient in Vinh Phuc Province – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Two nurses at the Tropical Diseases Center of Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi have tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the 86th and 87th cases in Vietnam. According to the Ministry of Health, these are the first two medical workers to be infected with coronavirus in the country, making Hanoi the hardest hit locality with 26 cases, followed by HCMC with 14 cases. The 86th case is a 54-year-old nurse who traveled with her family from Hanoi to HCMC on Flight VN7209 and then from HCMC to Con Dao on Flight VN8059 on March 6. Two days later, she returned to Hanoi on an unidentified flight and returned to work on March 9. She had close contact with the 87th case after that and tested positive for coronavirus on March 20. The 87th case is a 34-year-old nurse who had close contact with two coronavirus patients at the quarantine center of Bach Mai Hospital. She developed… Read full this story

Two nurses at Bach Mai Hospital test positive for coronavirus have 308 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 20, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.