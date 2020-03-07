Two more residents in Hanoi test positive for coronavirus

The Saigon Times Daily

The military force sprays disinfectants along Truc Bach Street in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh District, where Vietnam’s 17th, 19th and 20th Covid-19 patients reside – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – A 27-year-old chauffeur for the family of N.H.N., the 17th Covid-19 patient in Vietnam, and her aunt aged 64 have been confirmed to be positive for the virus, becoming the 19th and 20th Covid-19 patients in the country, according to the Ministry of Health.

The two new patients reside on Truc Bach Street in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh District. They were reported to be in close contact with N.H.N., the local media reported.

They are now being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Kim Chung Commune of Hanoi’s Dong Anh District.

Thus, Hanoi has reported four Covid-19 cases within less than 24 hours.

N.H.N., who returned to Vietnam on March 2 from a trip to the United Kingdom, France and Italy, tested positive for coronavirus on March 6 and is also being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

Blood samples of 27 among 33 people who came into contact with her have been taken, and 25 of them have tested negative for coronavirus.

Vietnam has reported 20 Covid-19 cases, including 16 people who have fully recovered from the disease. Of the four new cases, three are in Hanoi and one is in Ninh Binh Province. The patient in Ninh Binh is a 27-year-old man who returned from Daegu City, the epicenter of the Covid-19 outbreak in South Korea, on March 4.