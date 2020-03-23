Two more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA) The 117th patient is a 30-year-old man residing Tan Hung district, the Mekong Delta province of Long An. He went on a tour to Cambodia from March 9-19 and showed symptoms like fever, cough and breathing difficulties on March 16. He returned to Vietnam through Moc Bai International Border Gate in Tay Ninh province on March 19 and has since then been quarantined at Tay Ninh General Hospital where he was tested positive for the virus. The 118th patient is a 23-year-old woman with chronic bronchitis. She is a resident in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang and had worked at Galaxy casino in Cambodia. After entering Vietnam via the Moc Bai International Border Gate on March 19 with symptoms of fever, cough and breathing difficulties, she was sent to the Tay Ninh General Hospital for quarantine. VNA
