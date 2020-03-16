Nation Two coronavirus patients in Vietnam seriously ill The Saigon Times Daily Monday, Mar 16, 2020,19:34 (GMT+7) Two coronavirus patients in Vietnam seriously illThe Saigon Times Daily Doctors discuss efforts to treat two critically ill patients suffering from the novel coronavirus at a teleconference on March 16 – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – A Vietnamese woman and a British man, who are being treated for the novel coronavirus in a Hanoi hospital, have been put on ventilators as they are in critical condition. They are receiving treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in the suburban district of Dong Anh, reported the local media. The 64-year-old Hanoian, who contracted the flu-like disease from her 26-year-old niece N.H.N., the country’s 17th Covid-19 case, was suffering from vestibular disorder as an underlying condition. On Sunday evening, the elderly woman experienced breathing difficulties that deteriorated into respiratory failure later that day. Doctors then decided to insert a breathing tube and put her on a ventilator, among other measures, to help stabilize her. She was moved to the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) for blood filtration. This morning, she was still suffering from respiratory failure and acute lung injury. Doctors said the critically ill woman has been on… Read full this story

