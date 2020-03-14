Troops extinguishing the forest fire in Gia Lai After receiving information about the blaze at 11:00am of the same day, nearly 1,000 troops from the region’s affiliated units with five specialized vehicles rushed to the scene. Due to the dry weather, the blaze broke out quickly. Troops created firebreaks to prevent the fire from spreading. At 13:30pm the same day, the fire was under control, leaving just about 20ha of forest destroyed. Senior Colonel Trinh Viet Tue, Political Commissar of Anti-aircraft Artillery Brigade 234 of Army Corp 3, said that after receiving information about the blaze, the unit immediately deployed 370 troops and vehicles to the scene to put out the fire. Translated by Lam Anh

Troops extinguish forest fire in Gia Lai have 202 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 14, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.