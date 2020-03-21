Trip.com announces safeguards for travelers affected by COVID-19 outbreak

Trip.com is offering refunds for travellers, especially healthcare workers, whose travel plans were crossed by the COVID-19 outbreak Originally announced in January with the support of industry partners, the Trip.com Safeguard Cancellation Guarantee initiative offers cancellation waivers to customers affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. As part of the new provisions announced today, Trip.com will expand the coverage of the initiative to individuals directly and unavoidably affected by the outbreak, providing the following cancellation provisions for bookings on Trip.com made before 11.59 pm on February 23, 2020, for use before 11.59 pm on March 31, 2020 in the following cases: 1. Customers who are unable to travel as a result of diagnosis of the virus will be eligible for a guaranteed full refund for all products. 2. In support of the admirable efforts of healthcare workers to contain the virus, Trip.com will also provide a guaranteed full refund for all products to healthcare workers devoted to efforts directly related to the COVID-19 public health emergency, whose travel plans have been cancelled in order to remain on the frontlines of the fight against the virus. 3. Where scheduled travel becomes impossible due to published travel restrictions or mandatory 14-day quarantine requirements by destination… Read full this story
