Transport companies cut trips by the handful during COVID-19 epidemic

Transport companies shrink operations as passenger demand drops from the COVID-19 epidemic On March 11, at Nuoc Ngam Bus Station in Hanoi, there were only two passengers waiting for the Hoang Long Bus to Haiphong. Driver Nguyen Xuan Dung said that they used to have a bus every 30 minutes, but now they leave once an hour with very few passengers. He said both the number of trips and passengers reduced by about half. Driver Nguyen Van Thuy at An Phu Quy Bus, who plies the route from Hanoi to Vinh Town in the central province of Nghe An, said the number of daily passengers has dropped by up to 40 per cent since the first novel coronavirus case was confirmed in the capital on March 6. The company now operates only 10-12 daily trips, compared to the 20 before. Other routes from Hanoi are facing a similar plight. Do Van Bang, director of Sao Viet Bus, said that the number of passengers has fallen by 70 per cent from before the COVID-19 epidemic and is now down 40 per cent since February. The company only runs 10 buses a day from Hanoi to the northern province of Lao Cai,… Read full this story

