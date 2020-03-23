A carriage of Hà Nội – Yên Bái train is completely empty. The train was rescheduled to run on weekend only. — VNA/VNS Photo Anh Tuấn HÀ NỘI — A total 152 trains have been suspended as travel demand plummets due to the novel coronavirus, leaving the railway sector facing losses of VNĐ90 billion (US$3.8 million) since the outbreak began, according to the Ministry of Transport. The ministry warned that worse was to come for the sector, with productivity drastically dropping by 40 to 80 per cent compared to the same time last year. Vũ Anh Minh, head of Vietnam Railway (VNR) Members’ Council, said the challenges were unprecedented. As of Thursday, Hà Nội Railway Transport Company halted all tourism trains numbered SP1, SP2, SP3 and SP4 connecting Hà Nội and the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai. SE19 and SE20 trains connecting Hà Nội and the coastal city of Đà Nẵng were also suspended. Passengers can ask for ticket refunds without being charged fees. Trains running between Hà Nội and Nghệ An Province’s Vinh City, Hải Phòng City and Thái Nguyên Province were also cancelled or rescheduled. The company is considering suspending one pair of Reunification trains connecting Hà Nội… Read full this story

Trains get cancelled due to coronavirus have 398 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 23, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.