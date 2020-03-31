Trade raises demand for stable VND

The balance between foreign currency supply and demand is currently stable, Photo: Le Toan Last week, central rate and commercial banks’ exchange rate both increased slightly. The central rate gained VND40 to reach VND23,252/USD while the actual exchange rate quoted at commercial banks also surged by VND158 to VND23,372/USD. The VND weakened when the US dollar index surged on the global market while the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) adjusted a series of policy rates. Foreign investors’ withdrawing pressure in both stock and bond markets since the Lunar New Year (estimated at $500 million) has also put pressure on exchange rates. However, Vietnam achieved a trade surplus of $2.8 billion in the first quarter of this year. “Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of $1.82 billion in the first two months of this year and continued to reach surplus of $880 million in March. The foreign exchange status has been maintained at a positive level while the legitimate demands for purchasing foreign currencies have been met promptly and fully,” said Pham Thanh Ha, director general of the Monetary Policy Department at the SBV. “With a net purchase of $20 million in 2019, the SBV has increased the nation’s foreign reserves to… Read full this story

