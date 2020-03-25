Trade Trade ministry seeks to reverse rice export suspension By Trung Chanh Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020,15:30 (GMT+7) Trade ministry seeks to reverse rice export suspensionBy Trung Chanh A rice paddy dries up in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang amid severe drought and saltwater intrusion – PHOTO: VNA CAN THO – The Ministry of Industry and Trade asked Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to allow rice exports to continue shortly after the General Department of Vietnam Customs ordered its local offices to suspend rice export clearance from March 24 over food security concerns. In an urgent dispatch to the Cabinet leader, the ministry noted that a number of firms have expressed concern over the rice export suspension. Therefore, the ministry has called for the lifting of the rice export ban to give it more time to find out the actual rice output for the winter-summer season, check rice export contracts that traders have signed with their partners and record rice volumes held at traders’ warehouses. The ministry suggested the prime minister allow rice export clearance to continue. Earlier, the General Department of Vietnam Customs asked local customs authorities to suspend export clearance for rice from March 24, citing the prime minister’s instructions to… Read full this story

