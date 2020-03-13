Top French chef heads to Vietnam without telling customers

A woman hoping to celebrate her 50th birthday recalled considering dining at McDonald’s after she and her husband drove 45 minutes in their best clothes only to find the restaurant closed. The woman told AFP they had paid to reserve the occasion well in advance. But Drapeau had closed his Logis de La Chabotterie restaurant in Saint-Sulpice-le-Verdon and his four-star hotel of the same name on March 2. Staff were told of the closure just a few days before it took effect, a source close to the matter said. The chef, who lost his second Michelin Guide star last year, wrote on Facebook he had decided to “live beside his wife Kim in her country, Vietnam, which had adopted him already, in order to see their son (Tan) grow up.” He announced he would “very soon” open his signature restaurant Thierry Drapeau in Bangkok, “as a new dream that begins,” and also Le Cheval Blanc by Thierry Drapeau in Cambodia. “For all those who feel wounded and betrayed by this sudden departure…thinking about them made my decision so much harder,” the chef claimed. He did not say whether he would reimburse customers however, and AFP was unable to reach him… Read full this story

