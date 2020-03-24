International Tokyo 2020 Games delay looms after U.S. joins calls for postponement The Saigon Times Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020,11:52 (GMT+7) Tokyo 2020 Games delay looms after U.S. joins calls for postponementThe Saigon Times International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound, poses in his offices in Montreal, Quebec, Canada February 26, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS TORONTO/TOKYO (REUTERS) – U.S. Olympic organisers joined calls for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the International Olympic Committee, according to member Dick Pound, has decided to delay the event, likely for a year. Major sporting nations Australia and Canada withdrew on Monday as organisers came under mounting pressure to postpone the event for the first time in its 124-year modern history. The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said it had listened to feedback from athletes and was encouraged by a clearer path towards postponement. “Our most important conclusion from this broad athlete response is that even if the current significant health concerns could be alleviated by late summer, the enormous disruptions to the training environment, doping controls and qualification process can’t be overcome in a satisfactory manner,” the USOPC said in a statement on Monday. Pound told Reuters a one-year… Read full this story

