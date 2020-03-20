Thừa Thiên-Huế to build bird sanctuary in Ô Lâu estuary area

Thừa Thiên-Huế Province will build a bird sanctuary in Ô Lâu estuary area. — VNA/VNS Photo THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ — The central province of Thừa Thiên-Huế’s plan to build a bird sanctuary in Ô Lâu estuary area has been met with a groundswell of local support. The new bird sanctuary is planned to cover more than 157ha in two communes of Quảng Thái (Quảng Điền District) and Điền Hòa Commune (Phong Điền District). Cajuput and coconut trees planted since 2017 by the provincial Forest Protection Sub-department, covering nearly 20 hectares, are growing well, creating good conditions for birds in the area. Vice Chairman of the Quảng Thái Commune People’s Committee Phạm Công Phước said 60ha of the planned bird sanctuary is managed by communal authorities so land acquisition will be easy and fast. However, Nguyễn Đại Anh Tuấn, deputy director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, also head of the provincial Forest Protection Sub-department, said the restoration and construction of the bird sanctuary would require deep scientific knowledge. “Because birds are very sensitive species, if the ecosystem is not suitable they will not return,” he said. Currently, the department is working with a consultant agency to evaluate the impacts when the bird sanctuary is built. According to Tuấn, Cửa Lác irrigation… Read full this story

