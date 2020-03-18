Nation Thousands of overseas Vietnamese return home to shun coronavirus pandemic The Saigon Times Daily Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020,18:19 (GMT+7) Thousands of overseas Vietnamese return home to shun coronavirus pandemicThe Saigon Times Daily Travelers wear face masks at a local airport. Thousands of overseas Vietnamese have returned home due to the coronavirus pandemic today, March 18 – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – As many as 1,095 passengers on flights from Europe returned to Vietnam today, March 18, including 999 Vietnamese nationals and 96 foreigners, while over 5,700 others will also fly back to Vietnam from Southeast Asian countries. Of the 96 foreigners, none were traveling from the Schengen zone or the United Kingdom. Among the 999 Vietnamese citizens, 325 were returning from the United Kingdom, France and Germany, which have been hard hit by the coronavirus, while the remainder did not depart from virus-affected areas. Of the total 78 flights carrying back over 5,700 passengers from Southeast Asian nations to Vietnam, Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport is expected to receive 22 flights with 1,620 passengers on board, Thanh Nien newspaper reported. Danang City will see seven flights with 324 passengers on board, while Cam Ranh International Airport in Khanh Hoa Province and Lam Dong-based Lien… Read full this story

